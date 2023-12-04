Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s film makes Rs 356 cr worldwide in 3 days!

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, might have received mixed reviews from critics but has left no mixed feelings in the audience. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-movie has proven to be a juggernaut at the box office, collecting Rs 356 crore gross worldwide in just three days.

The makers of Animal took to social media to share the updated earnings on Monday morning, calling it a “box office tsunami”.

Animal box office collection is in line with what trade analysis platform Sacnilk revealed in its data. It said that the movie earned Rs 356 crore in three days, including Rs 240.50 crore gross in India, and Rs 115.50 crore overseas.

Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s film collected Rs 63.8 crore on Day 1, while it made Rs 66.27 crore on Day 2, and Rs 71.46 crore on Day 3. The movie was made at an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, Animal’s streaming partner Netflix, will release the film sometime in 2024, after its theatrical release wraps up. However, the date for the release is yet to be confirmed.

Animal, released on December 1, revolves around the life of Rannvijay Singh, who has since his childhood, craved his father, Balbir Singh’s attention and love. While he has always longed for his father’s approval, any criticism of Balbir Singh sets him off in the most violent ways. Rannvijay and Balbir soon find themselves dealing with an old enmity that shows up in an unexpected way.

Animal features Ranbir Kapoor as Rannvijay Singh, Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh, Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali, Rannvijay’s wife, Bobby Deol as Abrar, apart from Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Also read: Animal movie review: Ranbir Kapoor owns this saga of violence, gore and misogyny

Also read: Animal box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 200 crore in India