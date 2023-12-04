'Animal' box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 200 crore in India

'Animal' box office day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal has created a storm at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office within three days of its release. The film minted Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 66.27 crore on its day 2 and is estimated to have made around Rs 72.50 crore on its day 3.

With this, Animal has collected around Rs 202.57 crore at the India box office within three days of its release. The film logged an overall 79.05 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Sunday, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Key contributors to the film's occupancy across its Hindi shows were Jaipur (92.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (91.50 per cent), Pune (88.25 per cent), Chandigarh (87 per cent), Ahmedabad (82.50 per cent), Mumbai (80.85 per cent), Bhopal (74.25 per cent), Surat (72.25 per cent), and Hyderabad (70 per cent).

The film's Telugu and Tamil shows logged an overall 64.61 per cent occupancy and an overall 24.31 per cent occupancy on Sunday respectively. Commenting on the film's thunderous box office business, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said, "Animal may take all-time No.1 3-day opening weekend NBOC for a Hindi movie in India (sic)."

#Animal may take All-time No.1 3 day opening weekend NBOC for a Hindi movie in India 🇮🇳 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 3, 2023

Animal day 4 advance booking

The film has logged an excellent response in its advance booking for day 4. Animal made a total of Rs 11.19 crore in terms of gross advance booking collections and sold a total of 4,80,766 tickets for day 4.

Out of this, the film's Hindi version sold 4,04,048 tickets whereas the Telugu version sold 54,024 tickets. Total 5,411 tickets were sold for Animal's Hindi IMAX 2D shows. The film's Kannada and Malayalam versions sold 4,429 and 562 tickets respectively.

Also Read: 'Animal' worldwide box office collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earns a whopping Rs 236 crore

Animal shows increased in Mumbai

The film is further likely to see great box office numbers as theatres in Mumbai have extended its showtimes to 01:00 am, 02:00 am and 05:30 am given the relentless demand from fans and moviegoers alike. Mumbai's Maxus Cinemas included shows at 01:00 am, 02:00 am and 05:30 am.

PVR Oberoi Mall in Goregaon and PVR Citi in Andheri added shows at 12:30 am and 01:05 am respectively. Cinepolis in Bhandup's Magnet Mall also added a 01:15 am show from Sunday onwards, according to a report in the Free Press Journal.

Animal story, cast, release date

The film focuses on a troubled father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles. The film also features Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra in supporting roles. Animal released in theatres worldwide alongside Sam Bahadur on December 1.

Also Read: 'Animal' box office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 129 crore milestone

Also Read: ‘Directors who are not very talented, depend on..’: Aamir Khan's old video criticising sex and excessive violence in films goes viral after Animal's release

Also Read: 'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses Rs 25 crore in India against 'Animal' rampage on strong WOM