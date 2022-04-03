Attack box office collection Day 2: John Abraham's film struggles to attract audiences

Bollywood superstar John Abraham-starrer Attack is struggling at the domestic box office. The film had a lacklustre opening on Friday and failed to register a strong recovery on Saturday.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack tells the story of India's first super-soldier. The film was released on April 1.

ATTACK box office collection Day 2

As mentioned, Attack did not have a great opening day at the box office. The film managed to rake in only Rs 3.51 crore on its opening day. For a big-budget Bollywood movie, this number is very low. The film needs to up business over the weekend if the producers hope to see any returns.

As per box office reports, the movie minted between Rs 3 to 5 crore on Saturday, April 2. At the box, the film is facing tough competition from SS Rajamouli's RRR and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.

Box office analyst Taran Adarsh had explained on Saturday that Attack was completely sidelined by RRR in mass circuits on its opening day. He added that metros haven't embraced the film either. "Biz needs to improve on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

#Attack is dull on Day 1... The #RRR wave in mass circuits has sidelined it completely, while metros haven't embraced it either... Biz needs to improve on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.51 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/opTYI0FbOo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2022

About ATTACK

The science fiction action film stars John Abraham in the lead role. Alongside Abraham are Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, with Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles. Director Lakshya Raj Anand co-wrote the film with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. The film is the Part 1 of a series of films



Attack is produced Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor.

