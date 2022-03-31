RRR box office: Ram Charan, Jr NTR-film reaches Rs 120.59 cr  

The SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR, also known as Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Rise Roar Revolt in English, has raked in quite the moolah in its first week at the box office. The film has neared the first week business of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer cop drama Sooryavanshi, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

While Sooryavanshi raked in Rs 120.66 crore in its first week, RRR made Rs 120.59 crore in its first week.

Adarsh tweeted, “RRR reboots and revives business in mass circuits… Nears *Week 1* business of Sooryavanshi [Rs 120.66 crore] in *6 days*… HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [Week 1; post pandemic]… Friday Rs 20.07 crore; Saturday Rs 24 crore; Sunday Rs 31.50 crore; Monday Rs 17 crore; Tuesday Rs 15.02 crore; Wednesday Rs 13 crore. Total: Rs 120.59 crore. India business.”

#RRR reboots and revives biz in mass circuits... Nears *Week 1* biz of #Sooryavanshi [₹ 120.66 cr] in *6 days*... HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [Week 1; post pandemic]... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr. Total: ₹ 120.59 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EbSh3mTkJO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2022

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel also stated the first week business of the film will close at around Rs 131 crore in a recent tweet.

#RRR ( Hindi ) Friday ₹ 20.07 cr, Saturday ₹ 24 cr, Sunday ₹ 31.50 cr, Monday ₹ 17 cr, Tuesday ₹ 15.02 cr, Wednesday ₹ 13 cr. Total: ₹ 120.59 cr nett.



First week biz will close at around ₹ 131 cr nett.. SUPERB #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/Hsrk5i9OZv — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 31, 2022

The RRR juggernaut has overtaken recently released films like the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files and became the fastest entrant to the Rs 100 crore club in 2022.

About RRR

Set in 1920s, the Rajamouli-directorial covers the formative years of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju and their contributions to the Indian freedom struggle. The film features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthikirani, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

The film has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Film’s technical crew includes cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, VFX designer V Srinivas Mohan and music composer MM Keeravani.

Also read: ‘RRR’ box office collection: Rajamouli's film overtakes Kashmir Files, Gangubai