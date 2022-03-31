RRR box office: Ram Charan, Jr NTR-film reaches Rs 120.59 cr  

The SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR, also known as Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Rise Roar Revolt in English, has raked in quite the moolah in its first week at the box office. The film has neared the first week business of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer cop drama Sooryavanshi, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
While Sooryavanshi raked in Rs 120.66 crore in its first week, RRR made Rs 120.59 crore in its first week.
Adarsh tweeted, “RRR reboots and revives business in mass circuits… Nears *Week 1* business of Sooryavanshi [Rs 120.66 crore] in *6 days*… HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [Week 1; post pandemic]… Friday Rs 20.07 crore; Saturday Rs 24 crore; Sunday Rs 31.50 crore; Monday Rs 17 crore; Tuesday Rs 15.02 crore; Wednesday Rs 13 crore. Total: Rs 120.59 crore. India business.”
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel also stated the first week business of the film will close at around Rs 131 crore in a recent tweet.
The RRR juggernaut has overtaken recently released films like the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files and became the fastest entrant to the Rs 100 crore club in 2022.
About RRR
Set in 1920s, the Rajamouli-directorial covers the formative years of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju and their contributions to the Indian freedom struggle. The film features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthikirani, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.
The film has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Film’s technical crew includes cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, VFX designer V Srinivas Mohan and music composer MM Keeravani.
