Avatar 2 weekend box office collection: James Cameron's film rakes in Rs 3,598 cr worldwide, collects over Rs 133 cr in India

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, which hit the theatres on December 16, has seen a tremendous opening at the box office globally. The film, according to trade reports, earned a whopping Rs 3,598 crore in just three days.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Avatar 2 has seen impressive numbers at the box office globally. "#AvatarTheWayOfWater 1st Weekend BO: North America - $134 Million, China - $59 Million, Rest of the World - $242 Million. Total - $435 Million," the tweet highlighted.

Avatar 2 is estimated to have raked in Rs 131 to Rs 133 crore in India at the end of the first weekend at box office, as per reports.

The much-awaited sequel of the 2009 epic science fiction Avatar has been released in 3D and IMAX formats in six languages in India – English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

On its opening day, the movie raked in Rs 41 crore in India, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet. On day 2, the earnings for Avatar 2 were in the range of Rs 44-46 crore.

"#Avatar is fantabulous on Day 1… #South markets go on an overdrive, historic numbers… #North ranges from very good to excellent… Has scope to grow in mass pockets… Fri Rs 41 cr + Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2," Taran Adarsh's tweet read.

He also highlighted that the film is the second biggest Hollywood opener in India. Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed Spider-Man, Avengers Infinity War and Doctor Stanger to become the second-highest Hollywood opener in India. While Spider-Man had collected Rs 32.67 crore on its opening day, Avengers Infinity War and Doctor Strange had earned Rs 31.30 crore and Rs 27.50 crore respectively.

The story follows the Sully family, which consists of Jake, Neytiri, and their children. Steven Lang's Quaritch and his tribe attack them and how Sully's retort forms the story.

The film has been made on a budget of around $250-$350 million.

