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'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 6: Nostalgia wins big as Emraan Hashmi film eyes ₹150 crore, Sunny Deol's film struggles

'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 6: Nostalgia wins big as Emraan Hashmi film eyes ₹150 crore, Sunny Deol's film struggles

The box-office numbers show a clear difference between the two nostalgic Bollywood comebacks. While Awarapan 2 has already crossed the ₹100 crore milestone in just six days

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 10:01 AM IST
'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 6: Nostalgia wins big as Emraan Hashmi film eyes ₹150 crore, Sunny Deol's film strugglesSunny Deol's Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 are set for a box office clash on August 14, 2026.

There is a certain nostalgia attached to seeing familiar faces from Bollywood's earlier eras return to the big screen. Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 brings back memories of the intense romantic dramas that once defined the actor's image, while Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 taps into the legacy of old-school Bollywood storytelling. Six days into their theatrical run, however, the two films are travelling on very different box-office paths.

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According to Sacnilk's latest tracking, Awarapan 2 is eyeing the ₹150 crore mark in India, while Batwara 1947 has collected over ₹30 crore in its first six days.

READ THIS: 'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

'Awarapan 2' Box Office collection day 6

Awarapan 2 has maintained its strong run despite entering its first Wednesday. As of the latest update, the film has collected ₹0.12 crore net on Day 6, with the figure still being updated.

The film's total India net collection has reached ₹100.87 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹120.47 crore. The movie is currently running across 1,426 shows, with occupancy reported at around 9% at the time of the update.

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The film opened with ₹22 crore on Day 1 before witnessing a major jump on Saturday, when it collected ₹33.75 crore. It followed this with ₹26 crore on Sunday, ₹9.25 crore on Monday and ₹9.75 crore on Tuesday.

'Batwara 1947' Box Office collection day 6

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947 is facing a tougher theatrical run. The film has recorded a live collection of just ₹ 0.01 crore net on Day 6 so far.

Its total India net collection currently stands at ₹ 30.76 crore, while the India gross has reached ₹ 36.55 crore. The film is running across 378 shows, with occupancy at around 6% in the latest update.

ALSO READ: 'Batwara 1947' movie Twitter review: 'Great comeback for Sunny Deol,' say netizens on Independence Day release

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The film opened with ₹ 5.75 crore on Day 1 and received a major boost on Independence Day, collecting ₹13.50 crore on Saturday. However, its collections dropped to ₹7.25 crore on Sunday, followed by ₹2 crore on Monday and ₹2.25 crore on Tuesday.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

The box-office numbers show a clear difference between the two nostalgic Bollywood comebacks. While Awarapan 2 has already crossed the ₹100 crore milestone in just six days, Batwara 1947 is yet to reach the ₹ 35 crore mark.

Both films carry the weight of familiar Bollywood stars and the nostalgia associated with their earlier work, but audiences have clearly responded more strongly to Awarapan 2 so far.

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Published on: Aug 19, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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