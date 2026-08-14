'Batwara 1947' movie Twitter review: 'Great comeback for Sunny Deol,' say netizens on Independence Day release

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Here's what netizens said

A user wrote, "Just watched #Batwara1947 and honestly bro, main abhi tak shock mein hoon. We used to think #Gadar was his peak, but this is a legendary, Great comeback for #SunnyDeol! The way he dominates the screen is pure GOOSEBUMPS stuff. What a POWERHOUSE performance, especially in the second half when he says "नफरत सरहदें बदल सकती है, इंसानियत नहीं". Complete theatrical destruction, absolute MASTERCLASS!"

Just watched #Batwara1947 and honestly bro, main abhi tak shock mein hoon. We used to think #Gadar was his peak, but this is a legendary, Great comeback for #SunnyDeol! The way he dominates the screen is pure GOOSEBUMPS stuff. What a POWERHOUSE performance, especially in the… pic.twitter.com/X4sR2tPK6I — Suresh Parmar® (@iamSureshParmar) August 14, 2026

""TU MERE BAAP KO NAHI JANTA". Log bol rahe the comeback, par yeh toh next level standalone dominance hai boss. #SunnyDeol's silence and vulnerability in this film will touch your heart like nothing else. Aur #KaranDeol ne bhi kya SOLID kaam kiya hai powerhouse father ke samne. The whole ensemble cast is just too good. This #IndependenceDay weekend, please go with your entire family and experience the real pain of 1947 on the big screen," a second user wrote.

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"TU MERE BAAP KO NAHI JANTA"

Log bol rahe the comeback, par yeh toh next level standalone dominance hai boss. #SunnyDeol's silence and vulnerability in this film will touch your heart like nothing else. Aur #KaranDeol ne bhi kya SOLID kaam kiya hai powerhouse father ke samne.… pic.twitter.com/iHsbkx4l1b — Mrinal Manjari (@Mrinal_manjari0) August 14, 2026

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A third user commented, "Sunny Deol ke train sequences hamesha epic lagte hain, but #Batwara1947 adds something deeper: fear, displacement and thousands carrying shattered lives. Spectacle bhi, emotion bhi—proper big-screen cinema (sic)."

🔥🍿🤩 Sunny Deol ke train sequences hamesha epic lagte hain, but #Batwara1947 adds something deeper: fear, displacement and thousands carrying shattered lives. Spectacle bhi, emotion bhi—proper big-screen cinema. #Batwara #Batwara1947Review pic.twitter.com/2dRidC9BJx — THEDEVIL (@THEDEVIL_SSMB30) August 14, 2026

A fourth user said, "#SunnyDeol delivering this line in #Batwara1947 hits you directly in the heart! We came into the theatre expecting his signature ROAR and high-octane action, but what we got was a MASTERCLASS in drama, restraint, and vulnerability. This isn't just another period film; it is easily one of the best period dramas of this decade. The sheer legacy of the #RajkumarSantoshi - #SunnyDeol collaboration proves once again why they are unmatched when it comes to raw emotional impact. Absolute must-watch on the big screen!"

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“नफरत सरहदें बदल सकती है, इंसानियत नहीं!” #SunnyDeol delivering this line in #Batwara1947 hits you directly in the heart! We came into the theatre expecting his signature ROAR and high-octane action, but what we got was a MASTERCLASS in drama, restraint, and vulnerability. This… pic.twitter.com/ELj1yy1JO0 — कल्पना (@kalpana_2018) August 14, 2026

A fifth user said, "If you’re a Sunny Deol fan.. this one is definitely for you. And if you like the whole brotherhood and unity angle, you’re going to enjoy it even more. Otherwise, you can skip it. The writing is genuinely very good. The first half takes a little time but once the Partition is announced the film gets much stronger. The railway station sequence was especially powerful."

#Batwara1947 - 4/5



If you’re a Sunny Deol fan.. this one is definitely for you. And if you like the whole brotherhood and unity angle, you’re going to enjoy it even more. Otherwise, you can skip it.



The writing is genuinely very good. The first half takes a little time but once… pic.twitter.com/UZb11m5JhO — Gill (@Hanjigill) August 14, 2026

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Batwara 1947 story, cast

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Based on Asghar Wajahat's famous play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the film focuses on a Muslim family migrating to Pakistan during the 1947 Partition. The family is allotted a large haveli left behind by a Hindu family and finds an elderly Hindu woman still living inside who refuses to leave.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Khushi Hajare in significant roles.