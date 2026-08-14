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'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in the iconic role while adding Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky to the cast

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  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 12:56 PM IST
'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequelEmraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 gets UA 16+ after edits

Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the cult 2007 film Awarapan, and early reactions from moviegoers suggest that the actor’s return is one of the biggest talking points of the sequel. The film released in theatres on August 14, 2026, and fans who caught the first shows have already taken to social media to share their reactions.

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Netizens praised Emraan Hashmi for his performance as Shivam Pandit. Several viewers have described his performance as intense and emotionally charged, with fans celebrating the return of the actor in a character that became closely associated with his career.

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Here's what netizens said

One user wrote, "Finally the man getting the love and recognition he always deserved.. Will be watching in sometime, stay tuned guys  Akhaa Bollywood ek taraf… "

A second user said," #Awarapan2 Nice lovely cinema Pure nostalgic Vibes @emraanhashmi nailed it again!! He effortlessly brings the OG shivam again on screen Thanks @nitinrkakkar  for keeping the soul of #Awarapan alive in almost every frame. #PuranGabbi has done tremendous work."

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ALSO READ: 'Awarapan 2' trailer Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi absolutely owned every frame,' say moviegoers

"Brother, this is spot on. #EmraanHashmi was always a bigger star than Akshay's Khanna and will remain so.The music deserves credit too. #Awarapan2Review #Awarapan2," Third user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Awarapan 2 – Movie Review Awarapan 2 sirf ek sequel nahi, balki emotions, love, pain aur sacrifice ki ek intense journey hai. Film ki sabse badi strength iska emotional connect hai, jo audience ko kahani ke saath deeply jodta hai.My Rating: 4/5 #awarapan2 #Emranhasmi"

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Awarapan 2 story, cast 

Awarapan 2 continues the emotional journey of Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi, nearly two decades after the original Awarapan. The film follows Shivam as he confronts a new chapter filled with love, loss, betrayal and redemption, while retaining the intense emotional core that made the 2007 film a cult favourite.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky in key roles.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 14, 2026 12:54 PM IST
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