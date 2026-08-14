'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

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Here's what netizens said

One user wrote, "Finally the man getting the love and recognition he always deserved.. Will be watching in sometime, stay tuned guys Akhaa Bollywood ek taraf… "

Finally the man getting the love and recognition he always deserved.. 🎉🎉



Will be watching in sometime stay tuned guys 💥💥



Akhaa Bollywood ek taraf… 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/qUUV2uXJwC — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) August 14, 2026

A second user said," #Awarapan2 Nice lovely cinema Pure nostalgic Vibes @emraanhashmi nailed it again!! He effortlessly brings the OG shivam again on screen Thanks @nitinrkakkar for keeping the soul of #Awarapan alive in almost every frame. #PuranGabbi has done tremendous work."

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#Awarapan2

Nice lovely cinema 📽️

Pure nostalgic Vibes ✨@emraanhashmi nailed it again!!

He effortlessly brings the OG shivam again on screen 🤟🏽

Thanks @nitinrkakkar for keeping the soul of #Awarapan alive in almost every frame 🎬#PuranGabbi has done tremendous work 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/32Wor7Md85 — Som Gaushania (@Som_Gaushania) August 14, 2026

ALSO READ: 'Awarapan 2' trailer Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi absolutely owned every frame,' say moviegoers

"Brother, this is spot on. #EmraanHashmi was always a bigger star than Akshay's Khanna and will remain so.The music deserves credit too. #Awarapan2Review #Awarapan2," Third user wrote.

Bhai ye sahi baat hai. #EmraanHashmi hamesha Akshay's Khanna se bada star tha aur rahega.



Music ka bhi credit hai . #Awarapan2Review #Awarapan2 https://t.co/kjPUdRoAtw — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) August 14, 2026

Another user wrote, "Awarapan 2 – Movie Review Awarapan 2 sirf ek sequel nahi, balki emotions, love, pain aur sacrifice ki ek intense journey hai. Film ki sabse badi strength iska emotional connect hai, jo audience ko kahani ke saath deeply jodta hai.My Rating: 4/5 #awarapan2 #Emranhasmi"

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