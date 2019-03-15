Badla Box Office Collection Day 7: Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan starrer breaks Pink's record

Film Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, has surpassed the opening week collections of their previous film together, Pink. According to business analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Badla has raked in Rs 38 crore in its first week, while Pink, which released in 2016, collected Rs 35.91 crore during the same period.

According to Adarsh, success of Badla will continue in the second week as there are no other big releases.

In the second week, Badla will be clashing with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Milan Talkies, directed by Tighmanshu Dhulia.

Experts suggest Badla could do well at the box office till Akshay Kumar's much hyped Kesari releases on March 21.

Sujoy Ghosh's crime-thriller Badla has also collected Rs 54 crore globally.

Adaptation of 2016 Spanish flick The Invisible Man, Badla has received positive reviews from the movie critics.

Badla minted Rs 23.2 crore in its first weekend, and on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Badla collected Rs 3.75 crore, Rs 3.85 crore, Rs 3.55 crore and Rs 3.65 crore, respectively.