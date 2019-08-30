Batla House Box Office Collection Day 15: John's film earns Rs 93 cr; likely to cross 100 cr this weekend

John Abraham and Mrinal Thakur's latest film Batla House is inching closer to breach the Rs 100 crore mark. The film is said to have earned over Rs 90 crore till Thursday (Day 14) so far. According to early estimates, the film earned between Rs 1 to Rs 2 crore on Day 15, taking its overall collections to Rs 93 crore. Batla House, which is based on true events, was released along Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal on August 15. Both the films have received mixed reviews but have done good business at the box office, with Mission Mangal set to cross the Rs 200-crore mark. Batla House could also become John Abraham's first solo film to enter the coveted Rs 100-crore club.

Made on a budget of Rs 47 crore, Batla House has already become one of the most successful movies of John Abraham in the last six years. Abraham's 2013 film, Race 2, was a big hit at the box office, which minted Rs 100.45 crore. However, with the release of southern star Prabhas' latest film Saaho on August 30, John's Batla House may witness a decline in its collection. Saaho has already generated much-needed hype and is being released in nearly 4, 500 screens across the country. Chances are high that Saaho would dominate the box office in the coming week.

In Batla House, John Abraham plays the role of Sanjay Kumar, a role that was inspired from real-life hero DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a recipient of Gallantry Award. This is the second-time director Nikhi Advani and John have come together for a project. Before Batla House, they worked together in 2007 release Salaam-E-Ishq. Advani has also announced his third project '1911', a film inspired by 1911 football match, with John Abraham. The film is scheduled to release by the next year end.

