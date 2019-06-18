Bharat Box office collection Day 13: Salman's action drama struggles to enter Rs 200 crore club

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Bharat, which released on Eid and became the biggest opener of the year 2019 is now struggling to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Having raked in Rs 188.65 crore so far (as per Bollywood Hungama), the power-packed action drama is now on a downward spiral.

Bharat's box office collection crossed the Rs 150-crore mark within 5 days of its release. Jointly produced by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films, and T-Series, the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer is full of drama, action, emotion, and comedy.

Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India and on over 1,300 screens overseas. It has been released in as many as 43 countries worldwide. The box office collection of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer- Bharat has made the movie one of the biggest releases of the year.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Bharat is one of the highest grossing films in the year 2019 along with Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kesari, and Uri-The Surgical Strike. He further called the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif- starrer a 'Smash-hit' and has given 4 out of 5 stars to the movie.

Bharat is based on the South Korean film Ode to my Father (2014). The movie traces India's post Independence history displaying the account of Bharat's life (played by Salman Khan) over a period of around 60 years after his father stays back in present-day Pakistan during the Partition of India in 1947 and asks his then 8-year old son to promise to lead the household and keep the family together, no matter what.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

