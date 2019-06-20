Bharat Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman's film scores double century; doing well across north India

Bharat Box Office Colection: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film Bharat has finally entered the Rs 200-crore club in the domestic market after raking in Rs 201.82 crore on Tuesday, June 18. Additionally, the film's worldwide collection has clocked up more than Rs 300 crore.

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture, Bharat, is running successfully in the northern circuit of India, says film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. However, Bharat Box office collection has witnessed a decline in other parts of the country. So far, Bharat has raked in Rs 38.12 crore in Delhi/UP circuit, Rs 14.75 crore in Punjab, and Rs 9.84 crore in Rajasthan. In Mumbai, Bharat has attracted most number of audience, with a recorded earning of Rs 53.23 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama.

#Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits... [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: 201.86 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019 Released on Eid on June 5, 2019, Bharat earned Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day. Since 2009, Salman Khan has been releasing at least one movie a year during Eid. From Wanted (released in 2009) to Sultan (released in 2016), the actor has given several blockbusters on Eid. And now, his latest Eid release Bharat, which is Salman's sixth film to earn over Rs 200 crore, has proved to be a blockbuster. Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank his fans for the overwhelming response to Bharat. He said, "Thank you. Aisa reaction bohot kum milta hai aur bohot kum filmon ko milta hai. Bharat ko mila hai."

Thank you so much for all the love and support you have shown towards 'Bharat' #BharatAudienceReactions@Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/40vSiCeq0C Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 13, 2019

Bharat, which is an official remake of the Korean drama Ode To My Father, depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Tabu Sunil Grover and Disha Patani.

Also read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 14: Bharat becomes Salman Khan's 6th film to Rs 200-crore club

Also read: Bharat Box office collection Day 13: Salman's action drama struggles to enter Rs 200 crore club