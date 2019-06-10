Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: India vs Australia World Cup match hit Salman Khan-starrer's earnings

Bharat box office collection: While the hype and excitement for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat still continues, the India-Australia World Cup match affected its earnings on Sunday. Bharat hit the screens on Eid, crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within four days of its release.

However, on its fifth day, Bharat witnessed a slight setback in its collection due to ICC Cricket world cup match. According to boxofficeindia.com, Bharat raked in between Rs 25 to Rs 26 crore on Sunday. Besides, the collections declined nearly 5 per cent in metro cities yesterday.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie An Ode To My Father.

Bharat has broken the opening day records of Salman Khan's previous Eid releases like Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger.

The film saw a bumper opening and minted Rs 42.30 crore on its first day while Sultan had earned Rs 36.54 crore and Ek Tha Tiger Rs 32.93 crore on Day 1, respectively.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has booked the 2020 Eid slot as well for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. Interestingly, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi will also releasing on the same day.

Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Bharat also features, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni.

