Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's film likely to touch Rs 130 cr on Day 4; smashes several records

Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Bharat has been unstoppable at the box office, earning around Rs 130.5 crore in four days of its release, reveal early estimates. Not only has the film done well on its opening day -- by raking in Rs 42.3 crore -- it has worked consistently well throughout the week, despite one of the biggest sporting events, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, going on England.

After earning around Rs 100 crore in the first three days, the film could go to up to Rs 35 crore on Saturday, reported India Today citing early estimates. After breaking several records in just a few days of release, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is now their second blockbuster after Tiger Zinda Hai. It is also the biggest opener of Salman Khan to date. Salman Khan has set a new record with Bharat's success -- he is the biggest star in Bollywood with maximum films (14) in the coveted Rs 100-crore club. Of these 14 films, three have crossed Rs 300 crore, while two films earned over Rs 200 crore.

As #Bharat cruises past â¹ ð¯ cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in â¹ ð¯ cr+ Club... The tally rises to 14 with #Bharat... Breakup: â­ï¸ â¹ 300 cr: 3 â­ï¸ â¹ 200 cr: 2 â­ï¸ â¹ 100 cr: 9 India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

Bharat box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan's blockbuster crosses Rs 100-crore mark in just 3 days

However, India-Australia match on June 9 (Sunday) could hurt the film's overall business, opine film business experts. "Shayad Sunday ko thoda maar kha sakta hai, magar mujhe phir bhi lagta hai ki given the word-of-mouth and the response to the film, Rs 150 crore se upar jaana chahiye extended weekend mein (The film's Sunday earnings could be hurt, but given the word-of-mouth and the overall response, I still believe it would easily cross Rs 150-crore mark in the extended weekend," film trade analyst Amul Mohan told India Today Television.

Bharat's phenomenal success prompted Salman to come out and thank his fans for the overwhelming support. He said this film was his career's biggest opener.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hindð #Bharat - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 70 crore on Day 2

Bharat hit the screens on Eid, June 5. According to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan's Bharat has also broken the opening day record of Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger, which earned Rs 36.54 crore and Rs 32.93 crore on Day 1, respectively. Bharat also triumphed over several other Bollywood releases of this year, including Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (21.06 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore), mentioned Taran Adarsh.

Bharat was released across 4,700 screens in India and over 1,300 screens overseas. The film has received a mixed response from the critics. Taran Adarsh has given Bharat '4 stars' and has called Salman Khan the lifeline of the movie.

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is a mix of action, humour, drama and emotions. Apart from Salman Khan, the film features Katrina Kaif as Kumud Raina, Tabu as Meher, Sunil Grover as Vilayti Khan and Disha Patani as Radha. Apart from them, Bharat also features Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Asif Sheikh, Nora Fatehi, Shashank Arora, Kashmira Irani, Kumud Mishra, Ayesha Raza, Meiyang Chang, Manav Vij, Mushtaq Khan, Brijendra Kala, Ivan Sylvester Rodrigues and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. It also includes Varun Dhawan in a special appearance as young Dhirubhai Ambani.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also read: Salman Khan's Bharat witnesses bumper box office collection on Day 1: Check trailer, cast, songs

Also read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's action drama gets a grand opening