Bharat Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's action drama earns Rs 167.60 crore

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is running steady at the box office. The power-packed action drama which released on Eid has raked in Rs 8.30 crore on its seventh day taking the total box office collection to a whopping Rs 167.60 crore. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial crossed the 150-crore mark within 5 days of its release. Jointly produced by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films, and T-Series, the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer is full of drama, action, emotion, and comedy.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Bharat is likely to cross the Rs 175 crore mark today. With a screen count of 4,700, Salman's action drama is the second highest grosser of the year 2019 after Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri-The Surgical Strike'. Adarsh rated Bharat as a 'Smash-hit' and gave 4 out of 5 stars to the movie.

#Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: 167.60 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 12 June 2019

The film starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles has been collectively appreciated by fans and critics. India Today film reviewer Ananya Bhattacharya has called the film a 'perfect Eid blockbuster'.

Bharat is based on the South Korean film Ode to my Father (2014). The movie traces India's post Independence history displaying the account of Bharat's life (played by Salman Khan) over a period of around 60 years after his father stays back in present-day Pakistan during the Partition of India in 1947 and asks his then 8-year old son to lead the household and keep the family together.

