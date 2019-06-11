Bharat Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film rakes in Rs 9.20 crore on Monday

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan's film Bharat, which got a grand opening on Eid, is successfully running at the box office. The power-packed action drama has raked in Rs 9.20 crore on Monday taking the box office collections of Week 1 to a whopping Rs 42.30 crore. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial entered the 100 crore club within 4 days of its release. Jointly produced by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films, and T-Series, the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer is full of drama, action, emotion, and comedy.

The film witnessed a grand opening on its Day 1, however, Bharat's box office first-day collection was slightly affected by the India vs South Africa World Cup match that took place in England.

Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India and on over 1,300 screens overseas. One of the biggest Hindi releases this year, the action drama has been released in as many as 43 countries worldwide.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Bharat is one of the highest grossing films in the year 2019 along with Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kesari, and Uri-The Surgical Strike. He further called the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif- starrer a 'Smash-hit' and has given 4 out of 5 stars to the movie.

Bharat is based on the South Korean film Ode to my Father (2014). The movie traces India's post Independence history displaying the account of Bharat's life (played by Salman Khan) over a period of around 60 years after his father stays back in present-day Pakistan during the Partition of India in 1947 and asks his then 8-year old son to promise to lead the household and keep the family together, no matter what.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: India vs Australia World Cup match hit Salman Khan-starrer's earnings

Also read: Salman Khan's Bharat full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers