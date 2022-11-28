Bhediya box office collection: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer mints Rs 28.55 crore

Bhediya box office: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer horror comedy Bhediya has minted Rs 28.55 crore on its opening weekend. The film collected Rs 7.48 crore on Friday, Rs 9.57 crore on Saturday, and Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday. The film collected Rs 5.71 crore from multiplex chains like PVR (Rs 2.63 crore), INOX (Rs 1.88 crore), and Cinepolis (Rs 1.20 crore), according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3…. However, D2 wave has affected its BO earnings…. Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Friday Rs 7.48 crore, Saturday Rs 9.57 crore, Sunday Rs 11.50 crore. Total: Rs 28.55 crore. India business.”

#Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3… However, #D2 wave has affected its #BO earnings… Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 28.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/glZSQ2SvM1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2022

He also said in another tweet that the box office is “smiling once again” as Drishyam 2 and Bhediya collected Rs 67.79 crore in the weekend. While Drishyam 2 minted Rs 39.24 crore, Bhediya raked in Rs 28.55 crore. He further noted that the James Cameron directorial Avatar- The Way of Water, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan are likely to further boost business.

BOXOFFICE BACK WITH BANG… Weekend #BO is smiling once again… Look at the *combined* WEEKEND biz of #Drishyam2 [₹ 39.24 cr] and #Bhediya [₹ 28.55 cr]: A WHOPPING ₹ 67.79 cr… Non-holiday period… #Avatar and #Cirkus will further boost biz… Plus, there’s #Pathaan in Jan 2023. pic.twitter.com/VYNIz0mrvx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2022

Bhediya focuses on Bhaskar and his cousin brother Janardhan (Jana) who visit a small village in Arunachal Pradesh as part of a project to construct roads in the area. Bhaskar is bitten by a wolf in the forest on a full moon night. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, Baharul Islam, and Paalin Kabak in significant roles. The film has been produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios at a budget of around Rs 60 crore.

