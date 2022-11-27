Bhediya box office collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's film mints over Rs 15 crore

After an underwhelming first day, the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon horror-comedy - Bhediya - saw a decent increase on its second day. Bhediya (Hindi) collected in the range of Rs 9.25-9.50 crore, a 35-40 per cent increase. This brings the total for the two days to Rs 17 crore.

The werewolf drama starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan was released in theatres on Friday, November 25. The film's gross box office collection worldwide on its first day was more than Rs 12 crore, the makers announced on Saturday.

According to Box Office India, on the second day, Bhediya (Hindi) had decent growth as it collected Rs 9.25-9.50 crore. It probably needed higher growth on Saturday due to the low first day but this 35-40 per cent is decent and keeps the film in the race if Sunday can show a good jump, the BOI said.

"The two-day collections of the film will be 15.50-15.75 crore nett which remains low but after the opening, it is really about making ground post the weekend," BOI added. Bhediya's performance may be below par at the moment, but the Hindi film market in India appears to be in much better shape than in the previous 6-8 months.

According to Taran Adarsh, Bhediya jumped nearly 43 per cent in the national chains due to higher Saturday collections.

While Bhediya performed well, Drishyam 2 continued its extraordinary run in its second weekend, with collections in the range of Rs 14 crore net, bringing its total to nearly Rs 125 crore net.

Bollywood has had great success with the horror-comedy genre this year with movies like Stree, Golmaal Again, and Roohi. Kartik Aaryan will star in the remake of Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiya in March of next year.

In the movie, Bhaskar, a young man, is bitten by a wolf in the forest and begins to transform into a shape-shifting werewolf. He and his friends search for answers in order to find a cure and solve an age-old mystery.

