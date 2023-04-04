'Bholaa' vs 'Dasara' box office day 5: Nani film pips Ajay Devgn’s Kaithi remake; inches closer towards Rs 100 cr

Nani-starrer period drama Dasara has pipped Ajay Devgn’s Kaithi remake Bholaa at the worldwide box office as of Monday. Dasara is inching closer towards the Rs 100 crore mark and has collected Rs 87 crore at the worldwide box office within just four days of its release. The film’s collections, however, saw a massive slide on Monday and its domestic collections stand at Rs 61.65 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa collected Rs 61.83 crore in terms of worldwide box office collections on Monday. The film also saw a massive fall on the domestic box office on Monday as it collected around Rs 49.28 crore domestically. As per initial estimates, the film collected Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office. Dasara and Bholaa were released in theatres on March 30.

Dasara story, cast, IMDb rating

The Srikanth Odhela directorial is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana and focuses on Dharani who steals coal for a living. He spends most of his time with his friends Suryam and Vennela. Made at a budget of around Rs 67 crore, the film features Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko and Samuthirakani in significant roles. Dasara has an IMDb rating of 7.8/10.

Bholaa story, cast, IMDb rating

Directed by Ajay Devgn, Bholaa is the remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. It focuses on Bholaa who goes home to meet his young daughter after ten years of imprisonment. Besides Devgn, the film also features Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra and Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles. It also features a special appearance by Abhishek Bachchan. Bholaa has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

