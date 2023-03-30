Dasara Twitter review: 'Nani excels, but movie trods predictable path,' say cinegoers

'Natural Star' Nani's latest outing Dasara released with much fanfare on Thursday and has been receiving rave reviews too for its realistic portrayal of Singarein Coal Mines in the 90s. This Telugu movie is a radical departure for its protagonist who has been known for mostly urbane roles.

However, cinephiles who have watched movies with similar aesthetic in the recent past, like Asuran, Karnan, Rangasthalam, said the movie has a predictable plot but performances elevate it.

Twitter users said the movie's interval bang is when it comes into its own and the second half is far more powerful than the first half.

Nani got unanimous praise for his outing as a rugged character who is a different person when drunk on alcohol. Keerthy Suresh too got lauded for her under-glamorous role. First-time director Srikanth Odela deserves appreciation for going with a solid story and aesthetic, said moviegoers. However, Nani's fans complained on Twitter that the movie evokes too much of the vibe from Ram Charan's 2018 movie Rangasthalam, directed by Pushpa-fame Sukumar.

"I think the director was inspired by the Rangasthalam movie," quipped a Twitter user. Here are a few tweets from cinephiles drawing comparisons between Rangasthalam and Dasara.

#Dasarareview ⭐⭐⭐1/2



First half - 3.5

Second half - 2.7#DASARA Very raw and rustic movie

Visuals and cinematography are super

Natural star Nani's performance&he's friend charector Too good

Keerthi Suresh acting👍🏻



I think the director was inspired by the Rangasthalam movie pic.twitter.com/l4kusynDjn — Mr.RK (@RavikumarJSP) March 30, 2023

Obviously Nani is the better actor of two but dasara is cheap copy of some parts of rangasthalam — Aditya (@Aditya48630554) March 30, 2023

Thoughts on #Dasara:



Spoilers ahead.



The film marks the arrival of a strong voice. Sure, the writing can feel derivative of films from the past. I can say it's cut from the same fabric as Rangasthalam, in terms of its devotion to the milieu, Karnan in its exploration of caste… pic.twitter.com/Jp75sKs0ef — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) March 30, 2023

While some said the movie deserves to be appreciated for showing the Telangana culture in its resplendence in the movie, the plot was no great shakes.

#DasaraOnMarch30th #DasaraReview Disappointed with #Dasara..Very routine and slow screenplay..Not a bad one but not a good one too.. Average fare..only @NameisNani shines in some scenes👍 pic.twitter.com/yeAsmGVaSW — Raj4114 (@udayraj_1) March 30, 2023

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi, Dasara also stars Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. The movie was also dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.



