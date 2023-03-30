scorecardresearch
Dasara Twitter review: 'Nani excels, but movie trods predictable path,' say cinegoers

Nani's outing as a rugged character is a massive departure for the actor and he owned it, but the movie lacks the bite, say Twitter users

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, Nani-starrer Dasara takes audiences through the socio-economic condition of the Singareni collieries in the 90s Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, Nani-starrer Dasara takes audiences through the socio-economic condition of the Singareni collieries in the 90s

'Natural Star' Nani's latest outing Dasara released with much fanfare on Thursday and has been receiving rave reviews too for its realistic portrayal of Singarein Coal Mines in the 90s. This Telugu movie is a radical departure for its protagonist who has been known for mostly urbane roles. 

However, cinephiles who have watched movies with similar aesthetic in the recent past, like Asuran, Karnan, Rangasthalam, said the movie has a predictable plot but performances elevate it. 

Twitter users said the movie's interval bang is when it comes into its own and the second half is far more powerful than the first half. 

Nani got unanimous praise for his outing as a rugged character who is a different person when drunk on alcohol. Keerthy Suresh too got lauded for her under-glamorous role. First-time director Srikanth Odela deserves appreciation for going with a solid story and aesthetic, said moviegoers. However, Nani's fans complained on Twitter that the movie evokes too much of the vibe from Ram Charan's 2018 movie Rangasthalam, directed by Pushpa-fame Sukumar.

"I think the director was inspired by the Rangasthalam movie," quipped a Twitter user. Here are a few tweets from cinephiles drawing comparisons between Rangasthalam and Dasara.

While some said the movie deserves to be appreciated for showing the Telangana culture in its resplendence in the movie, the plot was no great shakes. 

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi, Dasara also stars Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. The movie was also dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.


 

Published on: Mar 30, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
