‘Bholaa’ Twitter review: Ajay Devgn excels in this Kaithi remake, say moviegoers

Bholaa movie Twitter reactions: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s actioner Bholaa hit theatres on Thursday amid much fanfare. Soon after the film hit theatres, moviegoers were quick to share their experiences of watching the film. Moviegoers said that Ajay Devgn has aced his task both as the lead actor and director in this film.
Film critic Sumit Kadel gave the film a four-star rating and said that Ajay Devgn’s performance was brilliant and his action scenes were phenomenal. Kadel said in his review, “Ajay Devgn’s performance is brilliant, intensity in his act and action which he does on screen is PHENOMENAL. As a director, Ajay Devgn has excelled himself. He created a visual 3D spectacle without compromising with the pace and soul of the story.”
He further said that Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal along with other actors lend good support. Kadel also mentioned that Ravi Basrur’s background music elevates the film’s impact even more while adding Bholaa does complete justice with the original film Kaithi.
Film critic Rohit Jaiswal said that Bholaa is a “pure raw action film with a strong emotional background”. Jaiswal gave the film a four-star rating and tweeted, “Pure RAW ACTION FILM, with a strong emotional background, complete paisa wasool material. Ajay Devgn’s action takes this film to another level… Tabu shines again, Deepak Dobriyal looks evil. Screenplay and execution fabulous.”
Film distributor AK Sharma wrote, “Bholaa by superstar Ajay Devgn is fantabulous!! What to say about that scene when he came out to save Tabu ‘OMG’ explained in single frame!! Mind-blowing cinematography, outstanding actions. Go, whistle and enjoy (sic).”
Bholaa is the official remake of the 2013 Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial Kaithi. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the actioner has been backed by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures at a budget of around Rs 100 crore.
The film focuses on a prisoner Bholaa, who is finally going home to meet his daughter after 10 years of imprisonment. Besides Devgn, the film also features Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in significant roles. Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul also have special appearances in the film.
