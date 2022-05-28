Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Kartik Aaryan’s film to cross Rs 100 cr mark today

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office today. So far, the horror-comedy film has minted Rs 98.57 crore at the domestic box office.

The film raked in Rs 6.52 crore this Friday, Rs 7.27 crore on Thursday, Rs 8.51 crore on Wednesday, Rs 9.56 crore on Tuesday, Rs 10.75 crore on Monday, Rs 23.51 crore on Sunday, Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is marching ahead and is unaffected by the new releases in its second week at the box office. He expects the film to register even bigger numbers over the weekend. Adarsh stated that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its second Saturday. He added that this is Kartik Aaryan's second film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after 2018's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents... Expect bigger numbers over the weekend... Will hit RS 100 cr today [second Sat]... #KartikAaryan's second film to hit century, after #SKTKS... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ? 98.57 cr. #India biz." wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents... Expect bigger numbers over the weekend... Will hit 💯 cr today [second Sat]... #KartikAaryan's second film to hit century, after #SKTKS... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 98.57 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fzJCTpXdEJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be the fifth film to cross the Rs 100 crore-mark in 2022, after Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files, Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, Adarsh had explained in an earlier Tweet.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

This film covers the antics of Ruhan (played by Kartik Aaryan), a fraud psychic who has been brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika in the Thakur Palace. Ruhan worsens the situation due to his mischief, leading to a comedy of errors.

The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anjum Khetani and Murad Khetani. In this film, Tabu is seen playing the double role of Manjulika and Anjulika. The film also features Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Ashwini Kalsekar in supporting roles.

Also read: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Kartik Aaryan-starrer inches closer to Rs 100 cr-mark