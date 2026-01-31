'Border 2' box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol's film to cross ₹250 crore in India on Saturday? Details here

Border 2 box office: Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues its commanding run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down in its second week. After a strong first seven days in theatres, the patriotic action drama is now eyeing another major milestone, with early estimates suggesting the film could cross the ₹250 crore mark in India on its eighth day. Advertisement Related Articles As the weekend kicks in, all eyes are on Saturday’s collections to see whether Border 2 can cement its place among the biggest Hindi hits of the year.

The film made ₹30 crore on its opening day, ₹36.5 crore on its day 2, ₹54.5 crore on its day 3, ₹59 crore on its day 4, ₹13 crore on its day 5, and ₹11.25 crore on its day 7. With this, the film's total collections stood at ₹224.25 crore in its first week at the Indian box office.

Border 2 further made around ₹11 crore on its day 8 at the ticket counters, taking its latest collections to ₹235.25 crore in India, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. At this rate, the film is likely to cross the ₹250 crore milestone in the country by either Saturday or Sunday.

Commenting on the film's performance at the ticket counters, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "Border 2 commences week 2 on a steady note, with the [second] Friday matching the [first] Thursday numbers, despite multiple new releases hitting theatres on Friday. The film has managed to stay in double digital and is expected to climb higher on Saturday and Sunday."

Meanwhile, producer Bhushan Kumar told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that Border 2 was not made by "looking at mathematics". He said, "We didn't do those calculations on the calculator - that I will get my table profit, or I will break even at this point, and those things."

He added that the decisions were taken following detailed discussions with the director and the crew to figure out all that was important to improve the storytelling.

"We produced it with a lot of emotion," Kumar said, adding that the film's vision was never compromised despite the rise in costs. "Nothing can just pass off now with poor quality," he noted, adding that the audience now expects high technical standards and execution.

The film is the sequel to JP Dutta's iconic 1997 film Border. Besides Sunny Deol, Border 2 features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana in significant roles.