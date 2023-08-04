'Bro' box office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan-starrer earns close to Rs 75 crore

'Bro' box office collection: Pawan Kalyan’s supernatural fantasy film Bro, which grossed over Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend, managed to collect Rs 1.30 crore in India on its seventh day, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Helmed by Samuthirakani, Bro is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film, 'Vinodhaya Sitham'. The film released in theatres on July 28.

The film collected Rs 30.05 crore on its opening day, Rs 17.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 16.90 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 3.85 crore on its first Monday, Rs 2.95 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 2.10 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 1.30 crore on its first Thursday. With this, the film's total collection in India now stands at Rs 74.20 crore. The film's occupancy rate on August 3 sood at 15.86 per cent.

'Bro' brings together Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej together for a film for the first time. The supernatural fantasy film has screenplay written by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju in important roles.

The film has been produced jointly by People Media Company and Zee Studios. While Thaman has composed the music for the film, cinematographer Sujith Vasudev and editor Naveen Nooli form the technical crew.

The film released alongside Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, which has also crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic office.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after a gap of seven years. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, worked as an assistant director on the film.

The romantic-comedy film has managed to collect Rs 73.37 crore.

