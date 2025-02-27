'Chhaava' box office collection day 13: ₹400 crore in striking distance for Vicky Kaushal's film. Here's HOW much it has earned so far

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava has done wonders at the box office ever since its release. The film raked in ₹31 crore on its opening day and ₹219.25 crore in its first week.

Chhaava further went onto rake in ₹23.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹44 crore on its second Saturday, ₹40 crore on its second Sunday, ₹18 crore on its second Monday, ₹18.5 crore on its second Tuesday, and around ₹21.75 crore on its second Wednesday.

Related Articles

With this, the film's total earnings stacked up at ₹385 crore as of its 13th day at the India box office. At this rate, Chhaava is likely to cross the ₹400 crore mark by the end of its second week itself.

The film had an overall occupancy of 34.43 per cent across its shows on Wednesday. Chhaava's morning shows logged an occupancy of 25.23 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had a 40.64 per cent occupancy.

The film's evening shows had an occupancy of 36.42 per cent whereas its night shows logged a 35.42 per cent occupancy, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Chhaava has also become the first Indian movie of 2025 to cross ₹500 crore in terms of gross collections at the worldwide box office. The film took 12 days to achieve this milestone, becoming one of the fastest Hindi language films to achieve this feat.

The second best Indian grosser of the year is Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Sankranthiki Vasthunam grossed over ₹250 crore globally. Chhaava is the first ₹500 crore grosser for Vicky Kaushal, beating his previous highest grosser -- Uri: The Surgical Strike (₹342 crore).

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant. Chhaava focuses on the life of Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his death at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Santosh Juvekar, and Diana Penty in significant roles.

Chhaava released in theatres worldwide on February 14.