'Chhaava' box office collection day 11: Despite massive fall on Monday, Vicky Kaushal's film eyes ₹350 crore in India

Vicky Kaushal's latest film Chhaava has had a phenomenal run at the India box office so far. The film crossed ₹200 crore within the first week of its release and ₹300 crore on its eighth day at the ticket counters.

Despite a fall in the film's box office numbers due to the India-Pakistan match and Monday blues, the film is eyeing the ₹350 crore mark in India within 11 days of its release.

Chhaava made a total of ₹219.25 crore in its first week and went onto rake in ₹23.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹44 crore on its second Saturday, ₹40 crore on its second Sunday, and around ₹18.50 crore on its second Monday.

With this, the film's total collection reached around ₹345.25 crore on its 11th day at the India box office. Vicky Kaushal's film is now likely to cross the ₹350 crore mark in India soon.

The film had an overall 23.64 per cent occupancy across its shows on Monday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Chhaava's morning shows had an overall occupancy of 13.37 per cent whereas its afternoon shows logged an occupancy of 21.51 per cent.

The film's evening and night shows had an occupancy of 25.78 per cent and 33.88 per cent, respectively. Chhaava has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the audience and critics alike, barring its music.

Moviegoers and critics felt that the music was a bit underwhelming given the tone and tenor of the film.

Meanwhile, this Friday's release Mere Husband Ki Biwi is struggling to score a respectable total at the box office within the first 4 days of its release. The rom-com starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet in the leading roles has made less than ₹5 crore all over India so far.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi collected ₹1.5 crore on its opening day, ₹1.7 crore on its first Saturday, ₹1.11 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹0.51 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stacked up at ₹4.82 crore. The film's shows across the country had an overall occupancy of 9.21 per cent, Sacnilk stated.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. The film focuses on the life and times of the Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the biopic stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Santosh Juvekar in significant roles. Chhaava released in theatres worldwide on February 14.