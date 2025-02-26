'Chhaava' box office collection day 12: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses ₹350 crore in India. Will it top ₹400 crore in week 2?

Chhaava, the biopic featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, has had a dream run at the box office. The latest Vicky Kaushal film has taken audiences and trade pundits by surprise at the ticket counters. The film made ₹31 crore on its first day, ₹116.5 crore on its first weekend, and ₹219.25 crore in its first week at the India box office.

Chhaava further went on to mint ₹23.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹44 crore on its second Saturday, ₹40 crore on its second Sunday, ₹18.5 crore on its second Monday, and around ₹17 crore on its second Tuesday.

With this, Vicky Kaushal's latest film has crossed the ₹350 crore mark in India and has settled at ₹362.25 crore as of its 12th day at the ticket counters. The film is likely to cross the ₹400 crore mark by the end of this week.

The film logged an overall occupancy of 23.74 per cent across its shows on Tuesday. Its morning shows had a 12.01 per cent occupancy whereas its afternoon shows logged a 17.79 per cent occupancy.

Chhaava's evening and night shows had an occupancy of 22.34 per cent and 42.83 per cent, respectively, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Chhaava is also the third profitable film of Vicky Kaushal's career. Made at a budget of around ₹130 crore, the film has earned a total of ₹362.25 crore, leaving the return on investment (ROI) at ₹232.25 crore.

Since ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%, the film's profit percentage currently stands at 178.65 per cent and is set to cross 200 per cent soon. Other two profitable films of Vicky Kaushal are Uri: The Surgical Strike (876.24 per cent) and Raazi (310.56 per cent).

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant. The film focuses on the life of the Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his death at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava stars Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on February 14.