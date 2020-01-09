Chhapaak Box Office Collection Prediction: Deepika Padukone's film off to a good start

Chhapaak box office prediction: Deepika Padukone's latest film Chhapaak is set to hit the screens on January 9. The film is directed by Raazi famed director Meghna Gulzar. Chhapaak is bankrolled by both Deepika and Meghna in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Laxmi was attacked with acid by a stalker at the age of 15. Laxmi subsequently founded the Stop Acid Sale campaign and received the International Women of Courage award in 2014.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as Laxmi's real-life partner and social activist Alok Dixit.

Chhapaak box office prediction: Deepika Padukone's stardom, and the film's content is likely to ensure a solid opening for Chhapaak. However, the film that is currently embroiled in a controversy due to Padukone's appearance at JNU, is also clashing with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth's Darbar. The film is hence, likely, to open between Rs 5-Rs 8 crore.

However, if Gulzar's previous movie Raazi is anything to go by, Chhapaak could perform steadily to become one of the highest-earning and loved movies of the year.

Chhapaak review: Film analyst Taran Adarsh has called film Chhapaak a 'powerful' film. Adarsh wrote, "Some stories should be told. Some issues must be addressed... Gut-wrenching, yet empowering". Adarsh has lauded Meghna Gulzar's direction, the film's sensitive writing and the Padmaavat actress' performance.

Chhapaak news: Deepika Padukone made headlines recently for reaching Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and showing her support to the students. Her decision to stand in silence with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who received head injuries during the attack on January 5, at a public meeting in the campus prompted praise her for her "quiet grace" and "courage". It also prompted criticism with demands that her film be boycotted.

