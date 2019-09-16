Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 10: Sushant Singh Rajput's film nears Rs 100-crore mark

Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore, which released on September 6, has managed to retain its presence at the box office, even during its second weekend. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is close to making a century at the box office. Chhichhore collected Rs 5.34 crore on Friday, Rs 9.42 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.47 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 94.06 crore.



#Chhichhore refuses to slow down... Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: 94.06 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

The college drama, which carries a price tag of Rs 62.33 crore, is a hit at the box office. At present, the film is competing with Ayushmann Khurrana's highly-rated comedy Dream Girl and Akshaye Khanna-Richa Chaddha starrer Article 375. All three film are low-budgeted and have been well received by audiences.

However, with the release of Dream Girl, on September 13, Chhichhore has witnessed a drop of 30 per cent in its weekend earnings, according to boxofficeindia. Dream Girl has collected nearly Rs 45 crore in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, strong word of mouth for Article 375 has stimulated its box office earnings, recording Rs 7 crore in its first weekend.

Film Chhichhore plays on the themes of friendship and college life. The film revolves around the life of seven friends -- from youth to adulthood. Sushant Singh plays a college student Anni and Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of Maya. In the film, Sushant Singh is part of a gang of friends, who get separated after college and reunite in a hospital when one of them meets with an accident. The film also also stars Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles.

