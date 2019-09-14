Chhichhore box office collection Day 8: Sushant Singh Rajput's film remains unstoppable, earns nearly Rs 75 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor- starrer Chhichhore, which released last week, continues to witness steady trend at the box office. The movie, which marks Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's first directorial venture after the release of Aamir Khan starrer, has collected a total of Rs 74.17 crore after two weeks at the box office.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, that has managed to grab the audience attention with its quirky promotions, has earned Rs 5.34 crore on its second Friday and is expected to further get big box office numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

"#Chhichhore has recorded higher numbers on *second Friday* than several biggies released in 2019... Second Friday biz...#Chhichhore ? 5.34 cr #TotalDhamaal ? 4.75 cr #Kesari ? 4.45 cr #Bharat ? 4.30 cr #GullyBoy ? 3.90 cr #Saaho [#Hindi] ? 3.75 cr," film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh tweeted.

After a decent collection of Rs 7.32 crore on the opening day, Chhichhore has collected Rs 5.34 crore on Friday, beating big budget films like Kesari and Salman Khan when it comes to its second Friday collections.

This could be considered as decent number given that the makers have released the movie in only about 1,200-1,300 screens. The business was also affected by Prabhas' big budget film Saaho which is still dominating the Indian market.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore stars Ashish Kumar, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar in key roles. The movie follows the lives of seven friends from 1992 to the present day.

The lack of promotions and toned down publicity campaign have majorly affected the movie's opening collections at the box office. In addition to this, the film has been released in the middle of festive days -- Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram --which has further dropped the box office expectations of Chhichhore, reported BollywoodHungama.com.

Chhichhore, which has received mixed reviews, hits the box office with huge expectations among audience and critics alike. However, the film has opened to 15 per cent occupancy, which is below expectations.

Nitesh Tiwari's last movie, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, had a robust opening earning about Rs 29.78 crore on the first day itself. The movie was released in over 4,000 screens across the country.

"I am not taking any pressure as far as box office is concerned. Only pressure which weighs on my mind is the expectations that people may have from me post Dangal and I hope I will be able to live up to their expectations. As far as box office is concerned, that's pure destiny," Nitesh Tiwari had said in an interview with IndiaToday.in a few weeks ago.