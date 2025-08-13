Coolie cast pay revealed: What Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and the rest pocketed for the film

Superstar Rajinikanth is cashing in big on his latest blockbuster — with a jaw-dropping ₹200 crore paycheck for Coolie — as the film barrels toward its Independence Day debut.

The record-setting sum, reported by Deccan Herald, marks a last-minute bump from the ₹150 crore originally agreed, after advance bookings for the Lokesh Kanagaraj spectacle exploded past industry expectations.

It’s not just the Thalaivar making headlines. Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, who pops up in a brief but talked-about role, reportedly waived his entire fee, rejecting early offers pegged at ₹20 crore.

The outlet claimed his cameo was purely a gesture of admiration for Rajinikanth.

The rest of the roster still walked away loaded: Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni banked ₹10 crore, veterans Sathyaraj and Kannada legend Upendra pocketed ₹5 crore each, and Shruti Haasan scored ₹4 crore as the female lead.

Behind the scenes, Kanagaraj — the hit-maker behind some of Tamil cinema’s biggest smashes — collected ₹50 crore to direct, while music man Anirudh Ravichander took home ₹15 crore for a soundtrack already burning up playlists.

With ticket sales surging, a viral soundtrack, and a star-studded cast willing to work for love or for lakhs, Coolie is shaping up to be the year’s biggest box-office brawl — with Hindi-belt heavyweight War 2 trailing for now in southern buzz.