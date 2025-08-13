Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
trending
box office
Coolie vs War 2 advance booking: Lokesh Kanagaraj sets up biggest South vs Bollywood clash yet

Coolie vs War 2 advance booking: Lokesh Kanagaraj sets up biggest South vs Bollywood clash yet

Internationally, Coolie is setting unprecedented records for Tamil cinema, with ₹27 crore in pre-sales and $2 million already grossed in North America — the first time for a Kollywood film.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2025 7:54 AM IST
Coolie vs War 2 advance booking: Lokesh Kanagaraj sets up biggest South vs Bollywood clash yetWith Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj has already eclipsed his own records from Leo and Vikram in both domestic and overseas advance sales.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and YRF’s War 2 are locked in a fierce advance booking showdown ahead of the Independence Day weekend, with Coolie storming South India and overseas markets while War 2 dominates the Hindi belt.

As of August 13, Coolie leads the advance booking race in India with ₹20 crore and over 9 lakh tickets sold — one of the highest pre-sale figures for any Indian film in 2025. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tamil Nadu alone has contributed more than ₹12 crore, while Kerala and Karnataka added ₹5.35 crore and ₹4.15 crore respectively. Despite modest traction in Hindi-speaking regions — just 17,500 tickets sold for Day 1 — the film is expected to open with ₹4–4.5 crore in Hindi markets.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, trails domestically with ₹17.29 crore in bookings but has sold 1.29 lakh tickets nationwide, led by strong Hindi belt performance. 

Hindi 2D sales alone total ₹5.56 crore, with premium formats boosting the total. It’s projected to rake in ₹30–35 crore on Day 1 in Hindi markets, buoyed by high ticket prices and wide IMAX rollout.

Internationally, Coolie is setting unprecedented records for Tamil cinema, with ₹27 crore in pre-sales and $2 million already grossed in North America — the first time for a Kollywood film. Total global advance bookings are estimated between ₹50–60 crore, with expectations of hitting ₹100 crore before release.

Advertisement

In contrast, War 2 has garnered just ₹4.5 crore overseas, with decent Telugu traction but far behind Coolie’s diaspora reach.

The head-to-head is especially high-stakes for YRF after its surprise hit Saiyaara, which grossed ₹330 crore. Industry analysts say War 2 must surpass that figure to justify its scale and star power. But while War 2 holds the Hindi-speaking market, Coolie’s domination of South India and international circuits poses a serious challenge.

With Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj has already eclipsed his own records from Leo and Vikram in both domestic and overseas advance sales.

Published on: Aug 13, 2025 7:54 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today