Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan's film slows down; makes Rs 134 crore

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 that is clashing with Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's latest release Good Newwz has roughly earned Rs 134 crore in its 10 days at the box office. Dabangg 3 might not be able to cross Rs 150-crore mark this week due to the slowdown in its collections.

Dabangg 3, which released on December 20, had collected Rs 24.50 crore on its Day 1 and Rs 78.75 crore in its first opening weekend. Thereafter, in the weekdays, Dabangg 3 posted below-average earnings. After the release of Good Newwz, the film's daily collections further dropped to the range of Rs 3 crore-Rs 5 crore.

Dabangg 3 disappointing performance at the box office has largely been because of the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country. Multiple protests and curfews in different regions in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai have hampered the box office earning of Dabangg 3 severely.

Dabangg 3 is the third film of the Dabangg franchise. The first movie in the franchise had recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 138.88 crore and Dabangg 2 had overall earnings of Rs 155 crore. Dabangg 3 is expected to smoothly defeat the box office collections of Dabangg.

The action-comedy features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous Dabangg films, while Sudeep plays the villain. Apart from these actors, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Nawab Shah, Tinnu Anand, Pankaj Tripathi and Milind Gunaji in supporting roles.

