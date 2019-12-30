Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay-Kareena's film shines on Sunday; grosses Rs 65 crore in opening weekend

The box office collection of Good Newwz rose to 20 per cent on Sunday. The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer comedy film minted roughly Rs 25.5 crore on Sunday.

Good Newwz collected a decent Rs 17.56 crore on its opening day (December 27). However, the film picked up the pace on Saturday and recorded a 30 per cent growth with Rs 21.78 crore of box office earnings.

Overall, Good Newwz has minted nearly Rs 65 crore. The film has become second-highest weekend earner of Akshay Kumar in 2019 after Mission Mangal, which earned Rs 67 crore in its extended weekend (4-day weekend).

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz witnessed a massive growth in Punjab, Delhi and UP circuit. The film, in its first three days, has raked in Rs 8.50 crore in Punjab and Rs 15 crore in UP-Delhi circuit, according to boxofficeindia.com.

Meanwhile, Good Newwz has minted $2.3 million (Rs 16.43 crore) on its Day 1 in the overseas market. In USA and Canada, the comedy flick pulled in $1.06 million; $378,000 in UAE and $246, 000 in the UK, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.





Good Newwz was released across 3,100 screens in India and 700 screens across overseas.

The comedy flick is facing tough competition from Dabanng 3, but the Salman Khan film has not yet raked in the expected numbers owing to the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has termed Good Newwz a "sure-fire hit" film, which is full of "smart writing, fantastic humour and heartfelt emotions". He said in his tweet that the year 2019 will "conclude with a big winner with Good Newwz."

Good Newwz is a story about two couples (Akshay-Kareena and Diljit Kiara) who are trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, the problem occurs when their sperms interchange.

