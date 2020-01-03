Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan's film struggles to survive; earning dips furthers

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, which failed to garner impressive numbers amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and new releases like Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz, has slipped further.

Dabangg 3 opened to an average collection of Rs 24.50 crore. The film collected Rs 23.75 crore on Day 2, Rs 30.50 crore on Day 3, Rs 10.25 crore on Day 4, Rs 10.33 crore on Day 5, Rs 15.33 crore on Day 6, Rs 6.86 crore on Day 7, Rs 2.70 crore on Day 8, Rs 3.20 crore on (second Saturday) and Rs 3.90 crore (on second Sunday). Overall, Dabangg 3 has earned a total of Rs 142 crore so far.

While that in itself is a rather encouraging number, but considering huge popularity and fan following of Salman Khan, the film experts believe the numbers are not satisfactory. Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of popular franchise -- Dabangg. Although Dabangg 3 has managed to surpass record of its first part, it has fallen short of surpassing the second film of the franchise -- Dabangg 2.

The first movie in the franchise had recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 138.88 crore while Dabangg 2's overall earnings amounted to Rs 155 crore.

Film analyst say the collections and hype for Dabangg 3 dwindled due to political unrest and release of Good Newwz. The anti-CAA protests began four days before its release. And, after a week, Dabangg 3 clashed with Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz. Surprisingly, Akshay Kumar's comedy has outshined Salman's action in the silver-screen very smooothly. It is yet to be seen whether Dabangg 3 would be able to cross the Rs 150-crore mark.

