Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 13: Salman Khan's film struggles to reach Rs 150 crore mark

Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 witnessed another drop in its 13th day at box office on Tuesday. The action-comedy film has recorded box office collection at Rs 142 crore (approximately) in two weeks.

Despite New Year holidays, Salman's action comedy failed to sustain in front of Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz. While Good Newwz's box office earnings -- the film has crossed Rs 100 crore milestone in six days -- are expanding, Dabangg 3's collections are falling.

Dabangg 3 collected Rs 24.50 crore, Rs 24.75 crore and Rs 31.90 crore on its Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. Overall, Dabangg 3 minted Rs 81.15 crore in its opening weekend. However, its box office collection dipped to Rs 11.25 crore in its second weekend.

Dabangg 3, which released on December 20, features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous Dabangg films, while Sudeep plays the villain. Apart from these actors, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Nawab Shah, Tinnu Anand, Pankaj Tripathi and Milind Gunaji in supporting roles.

Also read: Dabangg 3 box office collection: Superstar Salman Khan's film inches closer to Rs 150-crore mark

Also read: Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 11: Salman Khan's film gets weaker; collects Rs 140 crore