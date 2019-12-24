Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan film sees huge drop in Monday collections amid CAA protests

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection: The box office collection of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has witnessed a huge drop in its Day 5 (Monday- December 23) collections following nation-wide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The film's first Monday collection saw a decline of 55 to 60 per cent at Rs 10 crore (approx). However, the film has become closer to breach Rs 100 crore milestone in the coming days.

Dabangg 3, which is the third instalment of Dabangg franchise, was severely hit by the impact of CAA protests across the country. The Prabhu Deva directorial film had registered below-expectation box office collections in its first weekend.

Dabangg 3, which released on December 20, minted Rs 24.50 crore and Rs 24.75 crore on its first two days respectively. The film saw a shortfall of approximately 11-13 per cent in its opening weekend box office collections. It was only on Sunday when Dabangg 3 box office collections surged to Rs 31.75 crore.

Several analysts said that the prime reason behind the drop in Dabangg 3's collections was the anti-CAA protest that hit almost all parts of the country.

However, despite the protests, Dabangg 3, has recorded the fourth-best opening weekend of the year after War (Rs 166.25 crore), Bharat(Rs 166.25 crore) and Saaho (Hindi) (Rs 79.08 crore). It also witnessed the second-best non-holiday weekend after Saaho (Hindi).

Now, as the CAA protests are getting subdued gradually, it is likely that Dabangg 3's box office collection will improve in its first week. The only inevitable hurdle for the movie's collections would be the release of Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor much-hyped film 'Good Newwz' on December 27.

Also read: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 box office collections hit due to anti-CAA protests in opening weekend

Also read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's film recovers on Sunday; earning spikes to Rs 80 crore