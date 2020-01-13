Darbar Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth delivers another hit; film dominates both India, overseas markets

Darbar box office collection: Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar is receiving a glorious response not just in the domestic market but internationally too. Helped by Pongal holiday week, the film in Chennai has brought in Rs 7.28 crore in its first-four days at the box office, according to film analyst Ramesh Bala.

Besides, Darbar has reportedly earned around Rs 220 crore from its pre-release business including the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights and all non-theatrical ancillary revenue. This is said to be second-highest pre-release worldwide business of a Kollywood film after 2.0, which was also a Rajinikanth's film.

Darbar's Tamil Nadu theatrical rights is valued at around Rs 60 crore after Vijay's Bigil whose theatrical rights were sold for around Rs 83 crore totally.

It is estimated that Darbar was made on a budget of close to Rs 200 crore. Therefore, Darbar should gross about Rs 280 - 285 crore globally to be a profitable outing as far as its theatrical run is concerned. Last year, Rajinikanth's Petta also released during Pongal and minted around Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Darbar is a cop drama in which Rajinikanth portrays two roles -- of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and another of a social activist. The film has been released in over 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 plus screen in India. The film has been released in four versions - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Darbar hit the screens on January 9.

