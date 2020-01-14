Darbar Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's film rules markets; earns Rs 150 crore worldwide

Darbar box office collection: Mega-star Rajinikanth's film Darbar has collected Rs 150 crore worldwide in its first weekend, according to Lyca Productions, which has produced the film. The production house announced this information in its official Twitter handle and said, "Anyone can play the game, but the throne always belongs to the EMPEROR (Rajinikanth)".

Besides, Darbar has reportedly earned around Rs 220 crore from its pre-release business including the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights and all non-theatrical ancillary revenue. This is said to be second-highest pre-release worldwide business of a Kollywood film after 2.0, which was also a Rajinikanth's film.

Darbar's Tamil Nadu theatrical rights is valued at around Rs 60 crore after Vijay's Bigil whose theatrical rights were sold for around Rs 83 crore totally. Darbar is a cop drama in which Rajinikanth portrays two roles -- of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and another of a social activist. The film has been released in over 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 plus screen in India. Darbar hit the screens on January 9.

