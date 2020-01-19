Darbar Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth's film earns over Rs 10 crore in the US

Darbar box office: Rajinikanth's latest release Darbar is performing well in the domestic as well as the overseas markets. The film is clashing with multiple big releases globally including Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. Darbar's box office collection has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark globally and is nearing Rs 200 crore.

Darbar's box office collection in US alone has been spectacular. The film made Rs 10.84 crore in the US, as mentioned by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. However, it fell behind competitors Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Rajinikanth's film has been released in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The film was released across 650 screens in its home territory. The film reportedly minted Rs 18 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on its first day.

Apart from Darbar's box office collections, the film is estimated to have made Rs 220 crore from its pre-release business including the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights. After Rajinikanth's 2.0, Darbar's pre-release is the biggest for any Kollywood film.

The cop drama directed by AR Murugadoss follows Rajinikanth in two avatars - one of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and the other of a social activist. Darbar also features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

