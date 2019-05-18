De De Pyaar De Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film picks pace after dull start, earns Rs 10.41 crore on Day 1

Superstars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh's new romantic comedy film De De Pyaar De has made Rs 10.41 crore on its opening day. The film hit theatres on Friday to an average response but picked up pace in the evening after a dull start, as per critics. The rom-com has received appreciation from people while the critics are all praise for the performances of the actors.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Akiv Ali's directorial may witness a turnaround on Day 2 and 3 box office collections. The film is written by Pyaar Ka Punchnama series- fame Luv Ranjan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their respective banners T-Series and Luv Films.

#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. #DDPD - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2019

The movie has been released on over 3750 screens worldwide with around 3100 screens in India alone. Adarsh has appreciated the smart writing, strong emotions and top-notch acts in the movie. He added that the director has given a refreshing twist to relationships.

#OneWordReview...#DeDePyaarDe: WINNER! Rating: Entertains big time... Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts [Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet]... Director Akiv Ali gives a refreshing twist to relationships. Watch it! #DDPD #DDPDReview pic.twitter.com/lSzSsCcbay - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2019

The plot of the movie revolves around Ashish Mehra, who is a 50-year old divorcee and falls in love with Ayesha Khurana, a 26-year old woman. Chaos follows when Ashish introduces Ayesha to his family including his ex-wife Manju.

Earlier, the romantic comedy was scheduled to be released on April 26, 2019. However, in an attempt to avoid competition with movies like Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Total Dhamaal, the film's release was postponed to May 17, 2019.

