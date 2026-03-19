'Dhurandhar 2' box office: Ranveer Singh's film makes around ₹44 crore in premiere shows, ₹200 crore likely on day 1

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge set the cash registers ringing in its paid preview shows on Wednesday. Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 opened to positive reviews from celebrities and netizens alike.

The film earned around ₹44 crore from preview shows and surpassed Pawan Kalyan's OG and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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Pawan Kalyan-led OG collected around ₹25 crore in its premiere shows. Stree 2 made only ₹9 crore, followed by Chennai Express (₹6.75 crore) and Padmaavat (₹5 crore).

With historic booking numbers, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to collect anywhere between ₹80-100 crore on its day 1 due to a partial holiday on account of Gudi Padwa.

The film is likely to make around ₹125 crore only in India. At the overseas market, it is likely to make roughly ₹80 crore on its opening day, taking its total day 1 earnings to over ₹200 crore.

The film's booking for day 1 stands at ₹62.43 crore, including block seats. Top contributors to the film's historic bookings are Maharashtra (₹14.72 crore), Karnataka (₹8.98 crore), Delhi (₹8.71 crore), Gujarat (₹3.88 crore), Telangana (₹3.87 crore), Uttar Pradesh (₹2.99 crore), and Tamil Nadu (₹2.82 crore).

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Commenting on the response to paid previews, film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja wrote on X, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge set to challenge Pushpa 2 and Jawan for BIGGEST DAY ONE ever, even without paid previews. Dhurandhar - The Revenge has opened to a smash record-breaking response on paid preview shows, with collections zooming past the 40 crores mark. Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the kind of footfalls that are seen today, which is its first full-fledged day. The Aditya Dhar film was originally slated to arrive straight today, but then such was the curiosity around it that Wednesday evening paid preview shows were also planned for it."

#BoxOffice - #DhurandharTheRevenge set to challenge #Pushpa2 and #Jawan for BIGGEST DAY ONE ever even without paid previews



Dhurandhar - The Revenge has opened to a smash record breaking response on paid preview shows with collections zooming past 40 crores mark. Meanwhile, all… — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) March 19, 2026

Furthermore, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to surpass the first-day business of SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR, which made around ₹133 crore on its first day at the domestic box office.

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Moreover, Ranveer Singh's latest film is likely to emerge as the second-highest Indian grosser at the worldwide box office after Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2. Pushpa 2 made a total of ₹1,465.18 crore globally.