Dhurandhar: The Revenge paid previews cancelled! Tamil, Telugu shows cancelled hours before premiere 

Paid premiere shows of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were cancelled just hours before their scheduled screenings, forcing theatres to replace them with the film’s original Hindi version.

The abrupt change came after Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions failed to reach cinemas in time, leaving exhibitors with no option but to drop the regional-language premieres.

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Across several theatres, the paid preview shows had been planned for 5.30 pm on Wednesday, but the cancellations triggered refund announcements and last-minute schedule changes.

Theatres confirm cancellation and refunds

Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore confirmed the development through a post on X, stating that the Tamil paid previews had to be scrapped due to the non-availability of the film’s content.

The theatre said Hindi paid previews would be scheduled in their place while refunds were being processed for customers who had already booked tickets.

Another theatre chain, Rakki Cinemas, issued an urgent message to ticket holders explaining the sudden change.

“URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Due to unforeseen content delays, the Tamil version of Dhrunadhar: The Revenge will not be screened at any of our venues for today’s 5:00 PM premiere, as well as the subsequent night shows.

In its place, the original Hindi version will be screened. However, we regret that the availability of English subtitles cannot be assured due to the same delay.

If you prefer not to watch the Hindi version in place of Tamil version, you may opt for a refund. Kindly inform us, and the refund will be processed through District / TicketNew / Paytm, based on your booking platform.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding and support.

Team Rakki Cinemas.”

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Social media posts point to widespread cancellations

Posts circulating on social media suggested the issue affected multiple cities and theatre chains.

One user wrote: “Most of the #DhuradharTheRevange Premier's are cancelled everywhere... Mine is also cancelled...Got refund from BMS.”

Another post claimed that the problem was not limited to a single region: “Due to content delays, premieres of #DhurandarTheRevenge in all languages except Hindi are likely to be cancelled.”

A further update suggested that the core problem was the absence of dubbed versions. “There is no dubbed version of #Dhurandhar2 #DhurandharTheRevenge delivered yet to any cinema. There are legit chances that shows in other languages might cancel today if the content does not come by 3 PM. Some cinemas have even started cancelling show and initiating the refunds. Looks like a major issue.”

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Another moviegoer described multiple cancellations in their city, “So here is the update and the bad news for #Dhurandhar2 fans All the Premier shows in my city today are cancelled... There were 2 Hindi and 2 Telugu shows and all are cancelled... All of them were close to getting housefull When I asked the theatre, they said it is the issue from makers as they apparently didn't send the prints to many theatres yet. Which means this is likely to happen for so many premier shows across India So I will have to check the movie tomorrow or during the weekend.”

Delay linked to unfinished dubbing work

According to exhibitor reports, the disruption appears to have been caused by delays in post-production and content delivery.

While the Hindi version of the film reportedly reached theatres only shortly before the scheduled previews, the Tamil and Telugu dubbing work had not yet been completed, making it impossible for cinemas to screen the regional versions.

Subtitles for the Hindi version were also expected to arrive later.

Big release still on track

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains one of the most anticipated Hindi films of 2026.

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The film features a large ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Despite the disruption in premiere shows, the film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on March 19, timed to capitalise on the Eid weekend box office.