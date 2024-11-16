'Does a producer become an emperor...': Nayanthara accuses Dhanush of blocking Netflix documentary for profit. Read her full letter

In a fiery Instagram post, South Indian superstar Nayanthara blasted actor-filmmaker Dhanush, accusing him of sabotaging her upcoming Netflix documentary by withholding a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for scenes related to their 2015 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.



The film holds sentimental value for Nayanthara, marking the start of her romance with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, now her husband.



She revealed that after a two-year standoff, she was forced to cut any reference to the film in her documentary when Dhanush demanded a staggering Rs 10 crore for a three-second snippet.

In her open letter, Nayanthara minced no words, charging Dhanush with harboring a grudge against her and her husband. She accused him of pettiness, saying, “The world is big enough for everyone… but it seems you’re determined to hold on to an old grudge.” She expressed disbelief at the legal threats, describing Dhanush’s demands as a “low” and “vindictive” move that impacted not just her, but also the many collaborators and well-wishers who contributed to the Netflix project.

The documentary, set for release on November 18 to coincide with her birthday, aims to showcase Nayanthara’s personal journey, her love story with Shivan, and her career highs and lows. However, Nayanthara lamented that it won’t include the film most dear to her heart, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a movie she felt captured a special chapter of her life. “We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos… and claimed a sum of Rs 10 crores as damages,” she wrote, calling out Dhanush’s alleged personal vendetta.

Here’s the full letter:

Dear Mr Dhanush K Raja. S/o Kasthoori Raja, B/o Selvaraghavan. This is an open letter to you in order to set several wrong things right. A well-established actor like you. with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I’d owe this to my work ethic that Is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity.

The release of my Netflix documentary has been much awaited by not Just me but so many of my fans and well washers. It took a whole team of collaborators and film friends to pull together the project through all the difficulties that were thrown at us.

The vengeance that you have been festering against the film. my partner and I. doesn’t just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project. This Netflix Documentary about me, my life, my love and marriage includes clips of many of my Industry well-wishers who have graciously contributed and memories from multiple films, but sadly does not Include the most special and important film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for your approval for our Netrlix documentary release, we finally decided to give up. reedit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests.

The songs of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan are appreciated till date because the lyrics came from true emotions, knowing that there’s no better music that we could use In our documentary. your refusal to give us the opportunity to use it, or even just lyrics from the songs. broke my heart.

It is understandable if it is business compulsions and monetary issues that mandate your denial; but it hurts that this decision of yours is only to vent out your personal grudge against us and that you have deliberately remained indecisive this long.

What’s even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs 10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach. at least not for me and my partner.

Does a Producer become an Emperor controlling the lives. freedom and liberty of all the persons in the set? Any deviation from the Emperor’s dictum attracts legal ramifications?

I am in receipt of your legal notice and we shall respond to it befittingly through lawful means. Your refusal to give NOC for use of elements of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for our Netflix documentary might be justified by you to the Courts from copyright angle but 1 wish to remind you that there is a moral side to it. which has to be defended in the court of God.

It’s almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unbeatable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to common man through award functions connected with this film (Filmfare 2016).

Leaving apart business competition, prominent persons in public life largely do not tamper with others’ private lives. Courtesy and decency mandates large hearted behavior in such matters. I believe the people of Tamil Nadu, or anyone with the right conscience would not appreciate such tyranny, even if it comes from an established personality like you.”

She further wrote, “Through this letter I only wish and pray that you come to peace with your inner self over the success of some people whom you knew from the past. The world is a big place, it’s meant for everyone. It’s okay for people you know to come up In life. It’s okay for normal people with no background in cinema to make it big. It’s okay if some people make connections and are happy. It doesn’t take away anything from you. it’s only an ode to their work, blessings and people’s kindness.

You may fabricate some fake story and pack it with punch lines and deliver it in your next audio launch too but god is watching. I wish to introduce a German word into your vocabulary ‘schadenfreude’ and ensure that you don’t taste that emotion with us or anyone anymore.

The letter reveals a simmering tension between the actors, with Nayanthara detailing her perspective on their past collaboration, as well as the hurtful words Dhanush allegedly spoke about her performance after the film’s success. “Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to the common man,” she added, alluding to the fallout.