Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection week 2: Ajay Devgn's film remains ahead of Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy

Ajay Devgn's cop drama Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are in a race to cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Singham Again made a total of Rs 173 crore in its week 1 and Rs 47.5 crore in its week 2. The film further went onto make around Rs 2.75 crore on its second Friday, taking its total India box office collections to Rs 223.25 crore.

The film had an overall 23.26 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Friday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, however, continues to lag behind Singham Again at the ticket counters. The horror comedy raked in Rs 158.25 crore in its week 1 and Rs 58 crore in its week 2. BB3 went onto make around Rs 4 crore on its second Friday, taking its total India collections to Rs 220.25 crore.

The film had an overall 24.27 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on the same day. Commenting on the film's box office collections, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Film is marching towards Rs 300 crore lifetime. Rs 250 crore would be crossed on its third weekend."

Both the films have slightly more headroom at the box office since Suriya's Kanguva has been marred by negative reviews.

The film was panned for a variety of reasons -- weak script and screenplay, high-pitched dialogue delivery, extremely loud background scores, and less screen time for Bobby Deol's character.

Film critic Nishit Shaw gave the film a one-and-a-half star rating and wrote on X: "Kanguva is UNBEARABLE. Director Siva's attempt is visible but the lacklustre writing makes it a disappointing affair. Constant over-the-top presentation, howling and build up leaves the audience irritated. The execution is flawed. NOT RECOMMENDED (sic)."

Kanguva made Rs 24 crore on its opening day and went onto make only around Rs 9 crore. With this, the film made around Rs 33 crore within 2 days of its release in India.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in theatres worldwide on November 1.