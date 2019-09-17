Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film makes over Rs 50 crore

Dream Girl Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Dream Girl has become a hit at the box office. This latest comedy, made on an estimated budget of Rs 30 crore has raked in Rs 52 crore in just four days. Dream Girl was released on September 13 and opened to positive reviews from film critics as well as audiences.



#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: 52 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2019

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, film Dream Girl revolves around a quirky plot. In the film Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor whose female voice impersonation attracts male suitors.

The film's cast is supported by veteran actor Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Nushrat Bharucha and Manjot Singh.

Dream Girl box office collections:

Day 1 (opening day): Rs 10.05 crore

Day 2: Rs 16.42 crore

Day 3: Rs 18.10 crore

Opening weekend collections: Rs 44.57 crore

Day 4: Rs 7.43 crore

Lifetime collections: Rs 52 crore

Dream Girl has become Ayushmann Khurrana's sixth consecutive hit since 2017. His last hit was June release Article 15, which minted Rs 65.45 crore at the box office.

Dream Girl was released along Akshay Khanna and Richa Chaddha's court-room drama Article 375. Both the film has received praises owing to their content. Article 375 has collected Rs 8.04 crore so far.

Besides, the biggest clash of Dream Girl is with Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore, which was released on September 6. The film is set to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office soon.

Also read: Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy a superhit, inches towards Rs 50 crore

Also read: Dream Girl movie leaked on Tamilrockers in 2 days of release