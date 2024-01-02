'Dunki' box office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's film to enter Rs 200-cr club in India soon

Dunki box office day 12: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Dunki', which released across theatres on December 21, continues to maintain a strong hold at the box office. The comedy-drama film is now inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs 160.22 crore in its first week. Thereafter, the film earned Rs 7 crore on its second Friday, Rs 9 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 11.5 crore on its second Sunday and is estimated to have raked in Rs 9.25 crore on its second Monday at the India box office, according to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film's overall collection has reached Rs 196.97 crore.

Globally, the film has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark after 11 days, as per trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Dunki WW Box Office

#ShahRukhKhan's Dunki CROSSES ₹350 cr gross mark on 2nd Sunday.



Day 1 - ₹ 57.43 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 45.10 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 49.71 cr… pic.twitter.com/XDYURU2f0A — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 1, 2024

Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar. The movie focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

Since the film released across cinemas on December 21, it has been the talk of the town.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023. However, it failed to create the same magic as his last two films -- Pathaan and Jawan. Dunki has received mixed reviews from the audience.

Dunki released a day before Prabhas' film Salaar. Salaar has taken the box office by storm and has already earned about Rs 360 crore in India and over Rs 600 crore worldwide.

