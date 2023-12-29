'Dunki' box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer continues to shine, earns Rs 9 cr on second Thursday

'Dunki' box office day 8: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki' continues to do well at the box office even as it faces tough competition from Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' which released just a day later.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki made Rs 9 crore on its eighth day of release (December 28). While this is the lowest single-day collection for the film, the numbers are likely to go up over the weekend with New Year weekend around the corner.

Dunki made Rs 29.20 crore on its first day, Rs 20.12 crore on its second day, Rs 25.61 crore on its third day, Rs 30.70 crore on its fourth day, Rs 24.32 crore on its fifth day, Rs 11.56 crore on its sixth day, Rs 10.50 crore on its seventh day, and is estimated to have made around Rs 9 crore on its eighth day at the India box office. With this, the total collection of the film so far stands at about Rs 161 crore.

Globally, the film made Rs 288.69 crore after seven days, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial minted Rs 57.43 crore on its first day of release, Rs 45.10 crore on its second day, Rs 49.71 crore on its third day, Rs 52.78 crore on its fourth day, Rs 46.56 crore on its fifth day, Rs 20.31 crore on its sixth day and Rs 16.80 crore on its seventh day of release on the worldwide box office.

About 'Dunki'

'Dunki', helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, focuses on the issue of immigration. It marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani.

The comedy-drama film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. It opened to mixed reviews upon its release.

Presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film released worldwide on December 21. Currently, it is facing a strong competition at the box office from Prabhas-starrer Salaar.

Salaar has entered the Rs 500 crore club worldwide already and in India, it has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

Both the year-end releases continue to perform well at the box office and the momentum is expected to continue in the coming weekend leading up to New Year.

