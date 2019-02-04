Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection Day 3: Sonam Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 10-crore mark

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection: It is not every day that we see big stars from Bollywood depict a heartfelt story of homosexual relations on the big screen. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is one such example. The intriguing subject and the word-of-mouth popularity have helped the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga to cross the Rs 10-crore milestone in box office collections by the end of its first weekend. Although this seems low for a star cast featuring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor as well as Juhi Chawla and Rajkumar Rao, the box office collection is in line with expectation.

While the uptick in business has been slow, early estimates show that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has managed to earn approximately Rs 6 crore on Sunday. While the critics have appreciated Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the movie opened to a slow start at the box office. The opening day box office collection for the Sonam Kapoor film was Rs 3.30 crore. The film earned Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday.

Together with the Rs 7.95 crore it made during its first two days, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection for the first weekend is expected to reach Rs 13.95 crore approximately.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings the father-daughter duo of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor together on the silver screen.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga narrates the story of Sweety Chaudhary, played by Sonam Kapoor, who is in love with a girl. Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla play role of Sweety's parents, whereas Rajkumar Rao is in the character of her suitor selected by her family. The directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar, narrates the story of how Sweety comes out to her religious and conservative parents.

