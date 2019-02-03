Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Day 2 Box Office Collection: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor film earns Rs 7.95 crore

Despite making headlines because of its unconventional content pertaining to the LGBTQ community, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and Juhi Chawla starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga received a lukewarm response at the box office in the first two days. But, the film is expected to see a spike in its weekend earnings. The film opened to a slow start at Rs 3.30 crore earning on day 1. A surge in the overall footfall on Saturday led an increase in its box office collection at Rs 4.65 crore. The film is expected to earn over Rs 5 crore on Sunday.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which sheds light on same-sex relationships, has seen an upward trend on Saturday but a huge competition from the recently released movies like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Simmba could hurt its India business. So far, the film has been able to earn a total Rs 7.95 crore at the box office. However, its Sunday box office collection numbers and weekday earnings next week will be crucial for the film's success.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga saw around 40 per cent growth on day 2 in terms of overall earnings at the domestic box office.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga shows an upward trend [at metros specifically], but Day 2 growth should've been more since Day 1 was low... Growth on Day 2 [vis-Ã -vis Day 1]: 40.91%... Day 3 + weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr. Total: â¹ 7.95 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2019

He also appreciated "mainstream actors" like Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla for giving dignity to unconventional themes like same-sex relationships. "Will surely trigger debates about love and life... Anil, Juhi, Rajkummar, Sonam, Abhishek Duhan are top notch," he said.

Experts say despite the film's lacklustre start in its first weekend, it would pick up the pace in urban areas this week. The film was released across 1,500 screens in India but failed to cross the Rs 10-crore mark in the first two days.

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a romantic drama, which is directed by producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sister Shelly Chopra Dhar. The screenplay of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is written by Ghazal Dhaliwal. She has also written the story for Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha and Tanuja Chandra's Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has raked in Rs 64.65 crore after its first week at the box office. The film showed a solid trend on weekdays earning -- Rs 5.10 crore on Monday, Rs 4.75 crore on Tuesday and Rs 4.50 crore on Wednesday -- but its collection took a dip during Thursday. The film's earnings are likely to surge during the weekend.

Edited by Manoj Sharma